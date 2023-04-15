Search

FO says in contact with Pakistanis in Sudan after paramilitary forces’ coup attempt

Web Desk 10:12 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan said on Saturday that its diplomatic mission in Sudan was “closely monitoring the security situation” in the capital city of Khartoum and in contact with its nationals to ensure their safety after paramilitary forces attempted a coup.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued the statement after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced taking over the control of the presidential palace, the army chief's residence, and Khartoum international airport after accusing the army of launching an attack its troops first.

The RSF said it had also seized the control airports in the northern city of Merowe and in El-Obeid in the west.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army denied losing the control of Merowe airport, saying its troops were fighting with paramilitary troops at the different strategic sites.

 “We are closely monitoring the security situation in Sudan,” the foreign office said in a Tweet. “There are around a thousand Pakistanis in Khartoum. Our Mission is in contact with them to ensure their safety.”

The army has accused the RSF of attacking its soldiers at several places amid reports that heavy gunbattle occurred between both sides in several areas.

The United States, United Nations, European Union, Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other countries has urged the both sides to end hostilities in the country. 

