First look of Shoaib Sultan's 'Gunjal' is out now!

Filmmaker Shoaib Sultan has surprised audiences with the announcement of his upcoming film Gunjal, which deals with the serious topic of child labour and the murder of child activist Iqbal Masih in 1990s Pakistan.
Starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, and Aamna Ilyas in lead roles, the movie follows the journey of journalist Shahbaz Bhatti as he investigates the tragic incident.
The poster for the film features Ahmed Ali Akbar in a serious and intense look, holding a brown leather bag, indicating he may be the journalist investigating the case. The film, produced by Nighat Akbar Shah of Adur Productions, also features Samiya Mumtaz and Ahmed Ali Butt.
The film's official social media account unveiled a poster on Friday, which showcased Ahmed Ali Akbar's first look with the caption "Get ready for a powerful and emotional journey unlike any other with Gunjal (Entangled)! Starring @ahmedaliakbarofficial , @therealresham , @aamnailyas , and Syed Muhammad Ali, this film is based on true events and follows journalist Shahbaz Bhatti as he investigates the murder of child activist Irfan Masih in 1990s Pakistan. Directed by @shoaibsultan007 and produced by @nighatakbarshah . With its themes of human rights, justice, and hope, Gunjal (Entangled) is a must-see for all who believe in making a difference. Keep an eye out for its release date and get ready to be moved!""
The story of Iqbal Masih, who was forced into debt slavery in a carpet factory at the tender age of five, is a tragic reminder of the harsh reality of child labour. Despite his young age, Iqbal managed to escape from slavery and went on to help other children in similar situations. He became a powerful symbol of the fight against child labour, but his life was cut short when he was brutally murdered at the age of 12.
The film Gunjal, directed by Shoaib Sultan and starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, and Aamna Ilyas in lead roles, brings Iqbal Masih's story to the big screen. The film is based on true events and follows journalist Shahbaz Bhatti as he investigates the murder of Iqbal Masih in 1990s Pakistan.
Gunjal is a powerful and emotional journey that deals with themes of human rights, justice, and hope. The makers of the film have described it as a "must-see" for all who believe in making a difference. Produced by Nighat Akbar Shah of Adur Productions, the film promises to be a moving tribute to Iqbal Masih and his fight against child labour.
On the work front, Akbar was recently seen in Munkir, Yeh Raha Dil, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa and Parizaad.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
