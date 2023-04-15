First look of Shoaib Sultan's 'Gunjal' is out now!

Filmmaker Shoaib Sultan has surprised audiences with the announcement of his upcoming film Gunjal, which deals with the serious topic of child labour and the murder of child activist Iqbal Masih in 1990s Pakistan.

Starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, and Aamna Ilyas in lead roles, the movie follows the journey of journalist Shahbaz Bhatti as he investigates the tragic incident.

The poster for the film features Ahmed Ali Akbar in a serious and intense look, holding a brown leather bag, indicating he may be the journalist investigating the case. The film, produced by Nighat Akbar Shah of Adur Productions, also features Samiya Mumtaz and Ahmed Ali Butt.

The film's official social media account unveiled a poster on Friday, which showcased Ahmed Ali Akbar's first look with the caption "Get ready for a powerful and emotional journey unlike any other with Gunjal (Entangled)! Starring @ahmedaliakbarofficial , @therealresham , @aamnailyas , and Syed Muhammad Ali, this film is based on true events and follows journalist Shahbaz Bhatti as he investigates the murder of child activist Irfan Masih in 1990s Pakistan. Directed by @shoaibsultan007 and produced by @nighatakbarshah . With its themes of human rights, justice, and hope, Gunjal (Entangled) is a must-see for all who believe in making a difference. Keep an eye out for its release date and get ready to be moved!""

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gunjal (Entangled) (@gunjalmovie)

The story of Iqbal Masih, who was forced into debt slavery in a carpet factory at the tender age of five, is a tragic reminder of the harsh reality of child labour. Despite his young age, Iqbal managed to escape from slavery and went on to help other children in similar situations. He became a powerful symbol of the fight against child labour, but his life was cut short when he was brutally murdered at the age of 12.

The film Gunjal, directed by Shoaib Sultan and starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, Resham, and Aamna Ilyas in lead roles, brings Iqbal Masih's story to the big screen. The film is based on true events and follows journalist Shahbaz Bhatti as he investigates the murder of Iqbal Masih in 1990s Pakistan.

Gunjal is a powerful and emotional journey that deals with themes of human rights, justice, and hope. The makers of the film have described it as a "must-see" for all who believe in making a difference. Produced by Nighat Akbar Shah of Adur Productions, the film promises to be a moving tribute to Iqbal Masih and his fight against child labour.

On the work front, Akbar was recently seen in Munkir, Yeh Raha Dil, Phir Wohi Mohabbat, Tajdeed e Wafa, Ehd E Wafa and Parizaad.