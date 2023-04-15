Search

Federal religious affairs minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in road accident

Web Desk 10:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2023
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor was killed in a road accident in the federal capital on Saturday.

Islamabad Police tweeted that the minister’s car was “hit by a Hilux Revo” when he was travelling from Mariott to Secretariat Chowk.

Five people were travelling in the Hilux Revo and they, along with their vehicle, were taken into custody. The minister was shifted to Poly Clinic Hospital, but he didn’t survive the accident, the police said.

Talking to the media later outside the hospital, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan said Shakoor was driving his car alone when he collided with the other vehicle. “He died on the spot from the head injury he suffered,” Khan said.

The IGP said an investigation was under way, the vehicle and its driver were in custody while those injured in the other vehicle were also under treatment.

Mufti Shakoor was an MNA of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) from the erstwhile tribal areas. The JUI-F said his funeral prayers would be offered at 2pm on Sunday in Lakki Marwat.

