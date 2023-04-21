Punjab Governor House opens doors to public on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman would meet public tomorrow on first day of Eidul Fitr in Governor House.

The Governor House would remain open for people from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, said an official statement issued on Friday.

During the time the Punjab governor would meet people visiting the Governor House. People are requested to bring their CNICs along with them and use Alhamra gate for entrance.