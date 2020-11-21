Firdous bowls Sawar out at Governor House (Video)

07:09 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
LAHORE – Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan stunned spectators when she took wicket of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar by exhibiting his mastery bowling.

The officials played cricket during an event held at the Punjab Governor House in connection with Workers Welfare Day for deserving children on Saturday.

Taking short run-up, the former special aid of Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled to Chaudhry Sarwar, who could not hit the ball, taking his wicket smoothly.

Some of the children, who were present on the occasion, also played the cricket with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

