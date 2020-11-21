Firdous bowls Sawar out at Governor House (Video)
Share
LAHORE – Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan stunned spectators when she took wicket of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar by exhibiting his mastery bowling.
The officials played cricket during an event held at the Punjab Governor House in connection with Workers Welfare Day for deserving children on Saturday.
Taking short run-up, the former special aid of Prime Minister Imran Khan bowled to Chaudhry Sarwar, who could not hit the ball, taking his wicket smoothly.
Some of the children, who were present on the occasion, also played the cricket with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.
- Saudi Arabia hosts first G20 summit in an Arab nation07:39 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
- Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s Nikkah look03:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- The Crown’s new series being criticized as ‘Hatchet Job’12:13 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020