Saudi Arabia hosts first G20 summit in an Arab nation
07:39 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
RIYADH – The meeting of world leaders from 20 nations of the world began on Saturday as the 15th G20 (Group of 20) Summit commenced in Saudi Arabi’s capital Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia is hosting the two-day summit in a first for an Arab nation. This time it is being held virtually in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a statement on the G20 website, the fallout of COVID-19 on the economy will dominate discussions to be held at the event.
This is a developing story...
