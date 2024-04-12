Search

Pakistan

Eid festivities turn sour as 'poverty-stricken' man axes wife, 7 children to death in Alipur

Web Desk
10:41 AM | 12 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

MUZAFFARGARH – A shocking incident sent shockwaves across the country as a man brutally killed eight members of his family in Madwala area of Alipur.

The culprit identified as Sajjad Khokhar killed his 42-year-old wife and seven children including a baby- with an axe over financial strains. The couple was often engaged in domestic violence over financial matters, locals told cops.

Police in the Punjab region apprehended the man and lodged a case against him.

The suspect admitted to the killing wife and children, saying he resorted to violence for being unable to feed his children. The victims were identified as 40-year-old Kausar, 8-year-old Ansa, 7-year-old Kanza, 5-year-old Ramsha, 4-year-old Shehnaz, 3-year-old Anas, 2-year-old Subhan, and 4-month-old Manza, per FIR.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed grief over tragic incident, and directed Punjab IGP to report on the matter. The recent incident follows similar one in Karachi, where a man attempted suicide after poisoning his wife and children due to financial difficulties.

