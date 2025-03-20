World Happiness Report 2025: Where does Pakistan rank?

Finland has once again retained its title as the world’s happiest country, marking its eighth consecutive year at the top of the annual World Happiness Report. The report, released in collaboration with the United Nations on the International Day of Happiness, evaluates the well-being of people in over 140 countries based on key socio-economic and psychological factors.

According to the latest rankings, Pakistan has slipped one spot from last year, now standing at 109th place. Meanwhile, India made notable progress, climbing eight positions from 126th to 118th place.

Top 10 Happiest Countries in the World (2025):

Finland Denmark Iceland Sweden Netherlands Costa Rica Norway Israel Luxembourg Mexico

Why Finland Continues to Lead

Experts attribute Finland’s consistent top ranking to strong social trust, economic equality, access to nature, and a high standard of living. According to Professor Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, a lead researcher at the Wellbeing Research Center, University of Oxford, Finns are “not necessarily joyful, but they are deeply content with their lives.” The study highlights that social connections and trust play a more significant role in happiness than wealth alone.

Pakistan’s Position and Key Factors

Pakistan’s drop in ranking suggests challenges in economic stability, governance, and social well-being. The report’s methodology considers multiple factors, including:

Per capita income

Life expectancy

Social support networks

Freedom to make life choices

Generosity and charitable giving

Perceptions of corruption

The Least Happy Countries in 2025

At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan remains the world’s least happy country, ranking 147th. Other countries struggling with happiness levels include:

Sierra Leone (146th)

Lebanon (145th)

Malawi (144th)

Zimbabwe (143rd)

The Bigger Picture: Wealth vs. Social Well-Being

While economic growth remains a factor, the report emphasizes that social trust, equity, and strong community connections are essential in determining national happiness. Countries like Mexico and Costa Rica, despite lower GDP levels compared to Western nations, have surged into the top 10 due to their strong cultural emphasis on social bonds and shared experiences.

The World Happiness Report, first published in 2012, is produced by the Wellbeing Research Center at Oxford University, in partnership with Gallup, the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and other global organizations. The report continues to serve as a crucial tool for governments and policymakers worldwide, offering insights into the key elements of well-being and social prosperity.