Nawaz Sharif’s Saudi Arabia visit postponed due to health concerns

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia has been postponed.

According to reports, party sources stated that the visit was postponed due to Nawaz Sharif’s overall health condition. His doctors have advised him to avoid air travel.

Party sources further mentioned that Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, Dr. Adnan, is conducting daily check-ups.

Nawaz Sharif’s doctors have recommended that he get a pacemaker. The PML-N president has traditionally spent the last ten days of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in holy month of Ramazan as she accompanied Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Maryam’s visit to Kingdom comes at a time when millions of Muslims are visiting holy cities to perform Umrah in sacred times of the year. She visited Saudi Arabia to play pivotal role in both provincial leadership and humanitarian concerns.

Before her departure, Maryam met father Nawaz Sharif who offered prayers for her well-being and the safety of entire delegation.