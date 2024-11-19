Suzuki Bikes 3-Year Installment Plan unveiled; details inside

Suzuki bikes are famous in Pakistan due to their affordability, fuel efficiency, and reliability as these two-wheelers offer good value for money with durable models that are easy to maintain, but are expensive as compared to entry-level rides.

The company holds a strong presence and resale value in the Pakistani market, making it a trusted choice for those looking for 110 and 150cc bikes.

Suzuki GD 110s is the company’s cheapest bike and its price currently stands at Rs359,000, as it offers high-quality, reliable option for riders, though its cost places it at the higher end of the market.

To ease affordability, several commercial banks are offering easy installment plans. Despite the price, the GD 110s continues to attract buyers who value both style and performance.

Suzuki GD110s Installment Plans

Vehicle Amount Down Payment Rs89,750 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 91,550 Number of Months 36 Monthly Installment Rs. 12,180 Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

24-Months Plan

Vehicle Amount Down Payment Rs. 89,750 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Upfront Rs. 91,550 Number of Months 24 Monthly Installment Rs. 15,756 Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

12-Month Plan