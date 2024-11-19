Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Suzuki Bikes 3-Year Installment Plan unveiled; details inside

Suzuki bikes are famous in Pakistan due to their affordability, fuel efficiency, and reliability as these two-wheelers offer good value for money with durable models that are easy to maintain, but are expensive as compared to entry-level rides.

The company holds a strong presence and resale value in the Pakistani market, making it a trusted choice for those looking for 110 and 150cc bikes.

Suzuki GD 110s is the company’s cheapest bike and its price currently stands at Rs359,000, as it offers high-quality, reliable option for riders, though its cost places it at the higher end of the market.

To ease affordability, several commercial banks are offering easy installment plans. Despite the price, the GD 110s continues to attract buyers who value both style and performance.

Suzuki GD110s Installment Plans

Vehicle Amount
Down Payment Rs89,750
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 91,550
Number of Months 36
Monthly Installment Rs. 12,180
Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

24-Months Plan

Vehicle Amount
Down Payment Rs. 89,750
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 91,550
Number of Months 24
Monthly Installment Rs. 15,756
Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

12-Month Plan

Vehicle Amount
Upfront Payment Rs. 89,750
Processing Fee Rs. 1,800
Total Upfront Rs. 91,550
Number of Months 12
Monthly Installment Rs. 26,915
Other Charges Processing Charges + FED

Suzuki GS 150 latest price, two-year 0% markup installment plan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

