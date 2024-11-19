Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Shahid Aslam made Pakistan’s Batting Coach for Zimbabwe, South Africa tours

Shahid Aslam Made Pakistans Batting Coach For Zimbabwe South Africa Tours

LAHORE – Shahid Aslam has been appointed as the Pakistan cricket team’s batting coach amid the team’s ongoing batting struggles, which were evident during the recent T20I series against Australia.

Aslam, a seasoned figure in Pakistani cricket, will take up the role for upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, PCB confirmed to local TV channel.

The new batting coach holds vast experience in his technical expertise, especially in improving batsmen’s skills through intensive throwdown sessions, which have been instrumental in refining the techniques of top-order players.

The batting issues of Rizwan and the squad were highlighted during the recent T20 series in Australia, where only Usman Khan managed a half-century. Former skipper Babar Azam contributed 47 runs, including a promising 41 in the final match of the series.

Aslam’s appointment is seen as a crucial step to strengthen Pakistan’s batting ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Following the T20 series against Australia, Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Zimbabwe Tour of Pakistan Team

  • 24 Nov – First ODI, Bulawayo
  • 26 Nov – Second ODI, Bulawayo
  • 28 Nov – Third ODI, Bulawayo
  • 1 Dec – First T20I, Bulawayo
  • 3 Dec – Second T20I, Bulawayo
  • 5 Dec – Third T20I, Bulawayo

Pakistan appoints Aqib Javed interim white-ball head coach

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 19 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search