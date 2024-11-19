Shahid Aslam made Pakistan’s Batting Coach for Zimbabwe, South Africa tours

LAHORE – Shahid Aslam has been appointed as the Pakistan cricket team’s batting coach amid the team’s ongoing batting struggles, which were evident during the recent T20I series against Australia.

Aslam, a seasoned figure in Pakistani cricket, will take up the role for upcoming tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa, PCB confirmed to local TV channel.

The new batting coach holds vast experience in his technical expertise, especially in improving batsmen’s skills through intensive throwdown sessions, which have been instrumental in refining the techniques of top-order players.

The batting issues of Rizwan and the squad were highlighted during the recent T20 series in Australia, where only Usman Khan managed a half-century. Former skipper Babar Azam contributed 47 runs, including a promising 41 in the final match of the series.

Aslam’s appointment is seen as a crucial step to strengthen Pakistan’s batting ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Following the T20 series against Australia, Pakistan will travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Zimbabwe Tour of Pakistan Team