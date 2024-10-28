Us Consul General Hawkins Vows To Collaborate With Stewart Pakistan

LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K Hawkins, has visited Stewart Pakistan Private Limited, a subsidiary of Stewart Title Company.

During her visit, Consul General Hawkins met Chief Information Officer John Hamm and Stewart Pakistan’s senior leadership team.

Discussions centered on the company’s growth trajectory, its contributions to the Pakistani economy, and opportunities for further collaboration in technology-based operations and services in Pakistan.

Hamm briefed Consul General Hawkins on how Stewart prioritises diversity, equity, and inclusion in its operating philosophy. He noted that Stewart cares deeply about its employees and has been recognised as one of the “2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For” by US News & World Report.

Ms Hawkins expressed her appreciation for Stewart Title’s achievements and its potential to emerge as a global leader in the title industry through innovative technology-based solutions.

She further emphasised the United States’ commitment to supporting Pakistan’s tech sector and strengthening partnerships between American and Pakistani businesses.

Stewart Title was founded by Maco Stewart in 1893 in Galveston, Texas, and has since grown to offer title insurance policies and escrow services in more than 80 countries. Employing over 700 Pakistanis, Stewart Pakistan Private Limited provides technology-based services and support to Stewart Title from its Lahore offices.

About Stewart: Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company that offers products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™, and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance to closing and settlement services and specialised offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, Stewart provides the comprehensive service, deep expertise, and solutions needed for any real estate transaction. The company is dedicated to becoming the premier title services provider and is committed to partnering with customers for mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.