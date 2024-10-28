Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

US Consul General Hawkins vows to collaborate with Stewart Pakistan

Us Consul General Hawkins Vows To Collaborate With Stewart Pakistan

LAHORE – US Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K Hawkins, has visited Stewart Pakistan Private Limited, a subsidiary of Stewart Title Company.

During her visit, Consul General Hawkins met Chief Information Officer John Hamm and Stewart Pakistan’s senior leadership team.

Discussions centered on the company’s growth trajectory, its contributions to the Pakistani economy, and opportunities for further collaboration in technology-based operations and services in Pakistan.

Us Consul General Hawkins Vows To Collaborate With Stewart Pakistan

Hamm briefed Consul General Hawkins on how Stewart prioritises diversity, equity, and inclusion in its operating philosophy. He noted that Stewart cares deeply about its employees and has been recognised as one of the “2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For” by US News & World Report.

Ms Hawkins expressed her appreciation for Stewart Title’s achievements and its potential to emerge as a global leader in the title industry through innovative technology-based solutions.

She further emphasised the United States’ commitment to supporting Pakistan’s tech sector and strengthening partnerships between American and Pakistani businesses.

Stewart Title was founded by Maco Stewart in 1893 in Galveston, Texas, and has since grown to offer title insurance policies and escrow services in more than 80 countries. Employing over 700 Pakistanis, Stewart Pakistan Private Limited provides technology-based services and support to Stewart Title from its Lahore offices.

About Stewart: Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company that offers products and services through its direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™, and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance to closing and settlement services and specialised offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, Stewart provides the comprehensive service, deep expertise, and solutions needed for any real estate transaction. The company is dedicated to becoming the premier title services provider and is committed to partnering with customers for mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 28 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.1 278.9
EUR Euro 298.2 300.95
GBP UK Pound Sterling 357.15 360.65
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.25 75.9
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 186
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.6 203
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 40.29 40.69
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.3 35.65
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 64.13 64.73
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.45 76.15
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 26.46 26.76
CHF Swiss Franc 319.11 321.91
THB Thai Baht 8.15 8.3
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.96 25.26
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search