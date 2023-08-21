Ameesha Patel’s new bold video in swimming pool goes viral

Bollywood seasoned star Ameesha Patel raised the temperature online as her video in a bikini breaks the internet.

In the clip, the Kaho Na Pyar Hai star flaunted cleavage in a bikini. The 46-year-old who appeared in various movies that included scenes with different levels of sensuality and boldness never shies away from posing in bold dresses and her viral video also speaks of her sassy persona.

The clip shows Ameesha beating the heat in a pool. Taking a dip in the pool, the B. Town star posed for the camera sensuously in a printed bikini while she also donned black goggles.

The video garnered over million impressions on social media and was widely shared while Patel’s fans showered love on her.

Ameesha Patel remained in the news as her latest movie Gadar 2 continues to rake in accolades. The movie’s cumulative collection soared to around Rs336 crore and is counted among highest-grossing projects in recent weeks.