Ameesha Patel’s new bold video in swimming pool goes viral

Bollywood seasoned star Ameesha Patel raised the temperature online as her video in a bikini breaks the internet.
In the clip, the Kaho Na Pyar Hai star flaunted cleavage in a bikini. The 46-year-old who appeared in various movies that included scenes with different levels of sensuality and boldness never shies away from posing in bold dresses and her viral video also speaks of her sassy persona.
The clip shows Ameesha beating the heat in a pool. Taking a dip in the pool, the B. Town star posed for the camera sensuously in a printed bikini while she also donned black goggles.
The video garnered over million impressions on social media and was widely shared while Patel’s fans showered love on her.
Ameesha Patel remained in the news as her latest movie Gadar 2 continues to rake in accolades. The movie’s cumulative collection soared to around Rs336 crore and is counted among highest-grossing projects in recent weeks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
