BISE Lahore to announce Class 9 result tomorrow

Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) will announce the results of the Secondary School Certificate SSC Part 1 Examination 2023 on Tuesday, August 22.

The board’s online portal has not shared any updates while students are excited to check their fate with bated breaths.

Besides Lahore, several boards in Punjab including Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jhelum, and Sahiwal boards will also announce the results of SSC Annual Examination 2023 tomorrow.

Punjab Boards Matric exams 2023 were conducted in April this year. Results of Class9 will be available on the website of all boards.

Class 9 Results 2023 - Check Result online

The main platform for accessing results is the website of BISE Lahore, although applicants may also check their results via SMS service.

Students at BISE Lahore can access results by texting their roll number to 80029. Sending their roll numbers to the numbers provided below will allow students from different cities to check their results.