President Alvi seeks removal of secretary over ‘disobedience allegations’

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday sought the removal of his secretary a day after he alleged that his staff “undermined his will and command” regarding his assent to the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.

“In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately,” a statement shared the President of Pakistan’s X handle reads.

The president also sought Humaira Ahmed as his replacement. “It has also been desired that Ms. Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President,” he wrote.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">It has also been desired that Ms. Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President.</p>— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) <a href="https://twitter.com/PresOfPakistan/status/1693579931303936414?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

A controversial legislation approved by Pakistani President draws everyone’s attention over the weekend, but to everyone's surprise, Dr Alvi on Sunday denied signing the two legislation that empowered country’s intelligence agencies.

A days after the news made national headlines, President Dr Arif Alvi issued clarification, as he clearly denied having signed two crucial pieces of legislation, Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

In a social media platform, Dr Alvi said “God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws”.

Alvi revealed that he directed his staff to return the bills unsigned but said he later came to know that he found out today that his staff undermined his will and command.

He further asked forgiveness from those who will be affected by these contentious legislation.