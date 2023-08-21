President Alvi seeks removal of secretary over ‘disobedience allegations’

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday sought the removal of his secretary a day after he alleged that his staff “undermined his will and command” regarding his assent to the Official Secrets Act and the Army Act.
“In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately,” a statement shared the President of Pakistan’s X handle reads.
The president also sought Humaira Ahmed as his replacement. “It has also been desired that Ms. Humaira Ahmed, a BPS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, may be posted as Secretary to the President,” he wrote.
A controversial legislation approved by Pakistani President draws everyone’s attention over the weekend, but to everyone's surprise, Dr Alvi on Sunday denied signing the two legislation that empowered country’s intelligence agencies.
A days after the news made national headlines, President Dr Arif Alvi issued clarification, as he clearly denied having signed two crucial pieces of legislation, Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
In a social media platform, Dr Alvi said “God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws”.
Alvi revealed that he directed his staff to return the bills unsigned but said he later came to know that he found out today that his staff undermined his will and command.
He further asked forgiveness from those who will be affected by these contentious legislation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 21, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.95
|Euro
|EUR
|327.5
|330.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382
|385.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|83.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.1
|80.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|784.55
|792.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.67
|38.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|958.62
|967.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.71
|64.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|335.71
|338.21
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,960.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
|Mirpur
|PKR 227,400
|PKR 2,530
