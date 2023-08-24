Search

SBP issues Rs75 commemorative coin to celebrate Pak-US relations

Web Desk 11:19 PM | 24 Aug, 2023
Rs75 coin

To mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the United States, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday issued a commemorative coin of 75 rupees during a ceremony held in Islamabad. 

Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was present at the occasion as Chief Guest. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also graced the event as Guest of Honor.

In his welcome address, SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad expressed gratitude to both the Foreign Secretary and the US ambassador to Pakistan for their presence at the event. 

The central bank's governor commented that the commemorative coin serves as a symbol connecting the countries through their economic ties, trade, Foreign Direct Investments, finance and remittances, and the nations’ brotherly bond particularly in the field of education.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi appreciated the commemorative coin, and paid tribute to the mutually beneficial relationship between the USA and Pakistan. He thanked the Governor SBP for holding a historic event to celebrate the importance of a bilateral relationship between the countries.

Ambassador Blome, in his address, said that the coin represents shared values, ideals and common ties between the two countries, as well as their commitment to a brighter future. He thanked the State Bank of Pakistan for the meaningful gesture and hoped that the new initiatives such as the US-Pakistan Green Alliance would help both countries prosper jointly.

The coin shall be issued through the exchange counters of SBP Banking Services Corporation from August 25, 2023. The coin is in round shape milled with serrations on the edge, diameter of 30.00 mm, weight 13.5 grams and has Cupro-Nickel metal contents. 

On the obverse side of the coin, ‘The State Emblem of Government of Pakistan’ is shown in the center. The wording ’ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PAKISTAN’ is written on the top of the emblem along with the periphery. Face value of the coin in words ‘Rs.’ and in numeral ‘75’ is written on the left and right sides of the emblem respectively. 

Below the state emblem, years in numeral ’1947-2022’ are written depicting year of Pakistan’s independence and year of 75″ Anniversary of Pak-US relations respectively. The wording ‘ÉMAN-ITHAD-NAZM’ in Urdu are written below the years ‘1947-2022’alongwith the periphery.

On the reverse side of the coin, the national emblem of UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ‘The Great Seal’ sits in the center. The wording ‘UNITED STATES OF AMERICA’ is written on the top of US national emblem and ‘75’ ANNIVERSARY OF US-PAK RELATIONS at the bottom of the emblem, along with the periphery. Below the emblem, numeral ‘1776’ is written depicting the year of independence of United States of America.

Govt issues commemorative stamps for 75 years of US-Pak relations

