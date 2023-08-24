“Countless more will suffer without accountability”: Mahira Khan shares two cents at Child Protection Bureau seminar

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who recently spoke against child labor and abuse in a press conference. Khan has been vocal about the pressing issue multiple times and raised the issue on multiple occasions.

In a recent seminar held by the Child Protection Bureau in Karachi and organized by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), Khan attended the event demanding a ban on child trafficking and justice for Fatima and Rizwana – two young house help girls subjected to brutal torture.

Khan emphasized that the lack of accountability and people not taking a stand encourages culprits to continue their bestiality.

“There are many young girls who have undergone these heinous treatments, and it is plainly obvious that if we do not take a stand today, if we do not harshly punish these offenders today, then countless other young girls will suffer the same fate in the future,” Khan noted.

The Raees actress also emphasized on the importance of empowering children rather than protecting them. Khan, in her statements, opined that quality education accompanied by vocational training is crucial to eliminate the problem from its root.

“Cases like Rizwana and Fatima deserve continuous media attention until the wrongdoers face proper consequences,” the Bin Roye star stated, adding that “Arresting the suspects and then letting it fade away is not enough. We must persistently voice our concerns until they are rightfully punished for their crimes.”