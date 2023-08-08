Search

Mahira Khan speaks out against child labour in Pakistan

Maheen Khawaja 05:00 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
Mahira Khan speaks out against child labour in Pakistan
Source: Twitter

Actress Mahira Khan has candidly addressed the distressing recurrence of incidents with children like Rizwana within privileged and educated households.

In a heartfelt video shared on social media, Khan emphasized that individuals of influence, entangled in cases akin to Rizwana's, are well aware that their path to bail is often paved. Such actions remain unchecked, devoid of accountability. The utilization of child labour not only contravenes the law but also stands as an affront to morality and ethics.

Expressing her fervent plea, the actress implored for collective cognizance – a call to safeguard the sanctity of these young lives and fortify the nation's future. Her entreaty extends beyond parents constrained by dire circumstances to enlist their children for work. No compassionate parent aspires for their child to toil during a tender age that should be reserved for learning, playing, and growing.

Nadia Jamil posted the video on her Twitter with the caption "When there are cases like Rizwana, there MUST BE ACCOUNTABILITY!" Says @TheMahiraKhan
 Mahira speaks from the heart about the struggles of parents struggling below the poverty line. Instead of exploiting their children we can instead offer them a better life, an education! Mahira also asks lawmakers and policy makers to work on poverty alleviation. Poverty leads to neglect and abuse of children. It leads to despondent parents becoming addicted to drugs and sending their children to the streets, exposing the children to all kinds of brutality.

We all must appeal for minimum wage to be increased and also report cases where like Rizwanas mother and Rizwana herself the wage was 10,000 Rps. Or the Sindh Waste development boys whose video I deleted, to protect them, their salaries are 13000. All far below minimum wage. Most importantly Mahira reminds us that CHILD DOMESTIC LABOUR IS CRIMINAL! Let’s all raise our voice with Mahira to demand #Justice_ForRizwana to demand #چیف_جسٹس_نوٹس_لو To demand #bancdl The state must create options like the @cpwbpunjab
 and create avenues and options like @SarahAhmad_CPWB
 has in Punjab, all over Pakistan.

Sarah Ahmad is living proof, that when the state has the will to make things work, it can! Today there are 9 bureaus in Punjab all housing, feeding, educating and nurturing children who have been abandoned or rescued from families involved in their trafficking. These children are all being given a solid education and vocational training. They are being given dreams, playtime, friendships, love and a future. There are 25 more bureaus in the pipeline. Mahira appeals to us all to work together to protect children from abuse and torture. We can together make this work! Thank you @TheMahiraKhan
 for your precious voice and such strong appeal! Love you  "

Khan's entreaty further resonates with the privileged echelons of society, urging them to raise their voices against this grievance and compelling lawmakers to enact safeguards for vulnerable children.

#JusticeforRizwana: Sajal Aly, Nadia Jamil speak out against recent child labour case

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

