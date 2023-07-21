Gold price up by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices registered recovery in domestic market after it witnessed significant decline of Rs,300 per tola Saturday.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs1,800 to close at Rs222,900 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs1,542 to settle at Rs191,100, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped $11 to close at $1,966 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.