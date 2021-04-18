Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh test positive for Covid-19

Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Neil Nitin Mukesh have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both the celebrities informed their fans about their diagnosis on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun wrote, "I have tested for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me.

"To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!"

Neil also took to Instagram and shared a note, "Inspite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for you love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!"

Recently, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Sumeet Vyas and others tested positive for the coronavirus. Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora also infected with the deadly virus.