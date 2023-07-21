Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set couple goals with latest photoshoot

Lollywood's favourite couple, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, have mesmerised audiences with their remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming the reigning stars of the industry. Their rise to the top has been nothing short of extraordinary, winning the hearts of countless fans along the way.

Beyond their professional success, Ayeza and Danish are also blessed with the joy of parenthood, being parents to two beautiful children. Witnessing their happy family moments is a delightful treat for their adoring fans, who have grown to admire the couple not only for their talents but also for the love and warmth they exude as parents and partners.

Recently, the power couple teamed up for a stunning fashion campaign, setting the frames ablaze with their undeniable chemistry and romance. The shoot, in collaboration with Erum Khan Couture, showcased Khan's regal elegance and Taimoor's charismatic charm, making it a visual delight for all who laid eyes on it.

Taimoor shared a sneak peek of the photoshoot with the caption "COMING SOON"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

The couple's on-screen chemistry translated effortlessly into the frames, leaving fans enchanted and yearning for more.

On the work front, the couple was recently seen in a Ramadan Transmission drama Chaand Tara. Khan will also be seen in Jaan-e-Jahaan, while Taimoor was seen in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.