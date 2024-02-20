Search

ad
Lifestyle

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

Web Desk
08:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2024
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
Source: File photo

Indian actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay.

The baby was born on February 15, but the couple shared the news on February 20. The star couple is said be currently in London.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and gave birth to their first daughter Vamika in January 2021. 

Reports were rife recently that Anushka and her husband jetted off abroad as the actress was facing some health issues. However, there has been no official confirmation or clarification about the same.

On February 3, AB de Villiers posted a YouTube video discussing Virat Kohli's absence from the Test Series. He was seen assuring viewers that everything was fine in the cricketer's personal life and that the ace sportsman was prioritizing his family with Anushka Sharma expecting their second child.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

01:54 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Asim Azhar goes ballistic over X outage in Pakistan

12:15 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Maya Ali, Osman Khalid Butt serve as xmuses in latest ...

10:41 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

IN PICTURES: Yashma Gill thanks Punjab Police IG for abolishing ...

09:49 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Iffat Omar dances her heart out to 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja'

09:29 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Faryal Mehmood tells what is the 'right age' for marriage

Lifestyle

05:50 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Online wedding of Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar has everyone talking!

11:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Sana Javed arrives at Multan Stadium to support husband Shoaib ...

12:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new sun kissed pictures

09:26 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Ali Zafar, Aima Baig set the stage ablaze at PSL opening ...

10:15 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Amar Khan and Nigah Jee's new dance video takes internet by storm

10:59 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Mehwish Hayat talks about adventures with her 'partner in crime' ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:59 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

Gold & Silver Rate

03:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2024

Gold prices edge up in Pakistan despite no change in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 20 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 207
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:21 AM | 20 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 20th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: