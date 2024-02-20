Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcome second child

Indian actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay.

The baby was born on February 15, but the couple shared the news on February 20. The star couple is said be currently in London.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in 2017 and gave birth to their first daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Reports were rife recently that Anushka and her husband jetted off abroad as the actress was facing some health issues. However, there has been no official confirmation or clarification about the same.

On February 3, AB de Villiers posted a YouTube video discussing Virat Kohli's absence from the Test Series. He was seen assuring viewers that everything was fine in the cricketer's personal life and that the ace sportsman was prioritizing his family with Anushka Sharma expecting their second child.