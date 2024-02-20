Zara Noor Abbas sparks controversy with intimate Instagram post

Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui stand as one of the most grounded couples in the entertainment industry, known for their focus on both their professional endeavours and family life.

Unlike many celebrities, they choose not to attend too many events and prefer to maintain privacy. Their journey as a couple began with a beautiful wedding ceremony, and since then they have dedicated themselves to their careers.

Amid their success, the couple is currently expecting, and their fans have showered them with well-wishes for this new chapter in their lives. Despite the public eye, Zara and Asad have managed to keep their personal lives relatively low key.

Recently, the couple faced a heartbreaking challenge as Asad Siddiqui lost his father. Going through an emotionally trying time, Asad expressed his feelings of losing his strength.

Zara recently shared a poignant moment on her Instagram, capturing a scene where she is seen comforting Asad, enveloped in a heartfelt hug. The image, accompanied by an infinity sign in the caption, reflects the enduring strength of their bond during this trying period.

However, the intimate nature of the picture has sparked criticism, with some expressing the view that such private moments should not be shared on a public platform. Critics argue that certain personal experiences should be kept behind closed doors, raising questions about the boundaries between public and private life.

The duo tied the knot in 2017.

On the work front, Abbas is currently seen in Standup Girl alongside Daniyal Zafar on Green Entertainment. Meanwhile, Siddique was last seen in Dagh e Dil, Sinf-e-Aahan and Amanat.

https://cen.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Feb-2024/zara-noor-abbas-pays-tribute-as-asad-siddiqui-mourns-father-s-death