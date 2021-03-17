NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The PML-N leader has been asked to turn up at the NAB Lahore office on March 26. She had appeared before the accountability watchdog on August 11, 2020.

The NAB spokesperson said that the bureau received new evidence concerning the PML-N vice president. “In the light of new evidence, Maryam Nawaz should be investigated,” he added.

The national graft buster had summoned Maryam last year in August but cancelled her hearing after clash erupted between PML-N supporters and the police personnel outside the bureau’s Lahore office ahead of her arrival there.

NAB also filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking cancellation of her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Giral heard the petition and issued a notice to Maryam Nawaz to file her response to the bail cancellation plea by next hearing.