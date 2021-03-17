ICC bans UAE cricketers for match fixing

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a ban on two UAE cricket players for eight years after they were found guilty of corruption.

"Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket. Naveed was the captain and leading wicket taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers," said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of Integrity Unit.

An independent anti-graft tribunal carried the investigation and found the two cricketers guilty of attempting to fix matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in the UAE.

The bans are backdated to October 16, 2019, when they were provisionally suspended.

Moreover, Naveed was also guilty of breaching two counts of Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code while participating in the T10 League in 2019.