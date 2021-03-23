Ban on axing mango trees demanded after video of Multan orchards goes viral

LAHORE – The government has been urged to place a ban on axing mango trees for establishing housing societies following a viral video of destroying orchards of mangoes in Multan.

Ahmad Jawad, former chief on Horticulture Exports of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, highlighted that a mango sapling takes 15-20 years to grow into a proper tree.

He said that utilizing agricultural lands for building housing societies will pose major challenge to the development of the country, adding that non-productive lands can be used for this purpose.

The call for ban comes a day after a video clip showing some men cutting mango trees went viral on social media, drawing outrage from the users.

کدھر گیا گرین پاکستان

ملتان میں ڈیفس ہاؤسنگ آتھارٹی کے لیئے

اب تک 90 ہزار سے زائد پھل دار درختوں کو کاٹ دیا گیا

کدھر گیا گرین پاکستان

ملتان میں ڈیفس ہاؤسنگ آتھارٹی کے لیئے

اب تک 90 ہزار سے زائد پھل دار درختوں کو کاٹ دیا گیا

اور اب بھی آم کے باغات کی کٹائی جاری ھے خدا راہ پاکستان میں پہلے ھی جنگلات کم ھیں 🌲 😢

The clip, shared by Pakistan Muslim League-N's Farooq Leghari and re-tweeted by former PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal, shows some men cutting the stems and branches of the mango at the orchards reportedly in Multan.

Reports suggest thousands trees have so far been cut while the destruction of the orchards continues.