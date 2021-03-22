Have thousands of mango trees been cut down in Multan? Storm on social media amid viral video
Web Desk
08:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Have thousands of mango trees been cut down in Multan? Storm on social media amid viral video
Share

MULTAN – Social media users are expressing their outrage after a video showing a number of trees in mango orchards being uprooted went viral on social media at a time when the government is held by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a party that has launched multi projects for enhancing green cover in the country to cope with climate change.

The clip, shared by Pakistan Muslim League-N's Farooq Leghari and re-tweeted by former PML-N minister Ahsan Iqbal, shows some men cutting the stems and branches of the mango trees that require five to eight years before they bear fruit, at the orchards reportedly in Multan.

Reports suggest thousands trees have so far been cut while the destruction of the orchards continues.

A former economics teacher also came up with a shocking calculation:

Politicians and activist have condemned the operation with Twitter users urging the authorities to halt the destruction of the orchards. Why are the thousands of fruit trees being cut in Multan? they have questioned.  

It also being claimed that the land is being cleared for construction of DHA housing society but the officials are yet to issue a statement. 

Expressing anger, some users say the uprooting the trees will not only affect the mango export to the foreign countries, a business activity that brings forex to Pakistan, but also deprive owners of their source of income.

More From This Category
College student raped for seven months by three ...
09:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Efforts underway to rescue Pakistani sailors ...
08:25 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami takes over as ...
08:41 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
COAS Bajwa hopes PAF to achieve new heights under ...
07:36 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
China's Li Keqiang wishes speedy recovery and ...
07:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Pakistan launches 4G broadband services in Gilgit ...
06:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – Video of Dananeer Mobeen and Momin Saqib ...
08:14 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr