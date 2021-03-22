College student raped for seven months by three men in Sindh

KARACHI – A college girl was allegedly raped by three men for seven months in Khairpur District of Pakistan's Sindh province, it emerged on Monday.

The FSc student filed a complaint with the Women Protection Cell, seeking action against the three suspects.

The alleged victim revealed that the suspects had also made obscene videos of her to blackmail her, adding that she had also paid an amount of Rs700,000 to them but were demanding more.

Seeking action against them, she also asked for police protection.

Taking action, police arrested one suspects and raids are being conducted to round up others, local media reported.

Police said that the Women Protection Cell will register a case if allegations stand confirmed.