Zoheb Hassan shares video of daughter Amelia singing live
09:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
The iconic duo Nazia Hassan and her brother Zoheb Hassan have left behind a legacy for music buffs to cherish as the sibling duo transformed the pop culture in the country and made waves at home and abroad, especially across the border.

Now it seems like the next generation of the Hassan family is all set to conquer hearts as Zoheb Hassan's daughter Amelia shows a glimpse of her singing talent.

Turning to his Twitter handle, Hassan shared a short clip of his daughter singing. The slow piano melody is Amelia's composition and her soft voice humming in the background is truly a treat.

"My daughter, Allyana singing a song composed by her live and her sister, Amelia who is also accompanying her on piano.", the 54-year-old wrote.

Moreover, Zoheb posted a heartwarming throwback picture of Disco Dewaane -  a pop album produced by Hassan sibling duo that was a hit in the former USSR.

