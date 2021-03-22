No Time to Die – Mehwish Hayat is a Billie Eilish fan girl
Web Desk
10:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
No Time to Die – Mehwish Hayat is a Billie Eilish fan girl
Share

Mehwish Hayat has often enthralled her admirers with her melodious voice by posting videos of her singing, on her Instagram handle.

Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 32-year-old seems to be a die-hard fan of US singer and songwriter Billie Eilish as she sang her famous song No Time to Die.

Turning to Instagram, the Dillagi star shared a video clip where she lends her voice to Billie Eilish's song, flaunting her singing skills.

“This song has been stuck in my head for sometime. So here I am, unapologetically singing a few lines from one of my fav songs by Billie Eilish, The theme from the Bond movie, 'No time to die.'”, she wrote.

“How many of you can relate to the lyrics??” she added.

Needless to say, Hayat is blessed with a beautiful voice and fans and fans seem to agree as comments of admiration poured under the post.

No Time to Die by Billie Eilish is the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film which will release on September 30, 2021.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Mar-2021/mehwish-hayat-calls-out-vasay-chaudhry-for-body-shaming

More From This Category
When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – ...
08:14 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Shanaya Kapoor is the latest Bollywood star child ...
07:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Indian actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for ...
04:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Zoheb Hassan shares video of daughter Amelia ...
09:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Amna Ilyas in self-isolation after contracting ...
03:04 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
Aima Baig writes about her PSL journey in ...
02:48 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – Video of Dananeer Mobeen and Momin Saqib ...
08:14 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr