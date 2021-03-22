No Time to Die – Mehwish Hayat is a Billie Eilish fan girl
Share
Mehwish Hayat has often enthralled her admirers with her melodious voice by posting videos of her singing, on her Instagram handle.
Dabbling in diverse roles and proving her versatility on screen, the 32-year-old seems to be a die-hard fan of US singer and songwriter Billie Eilish as she sang her famous song No Time to Die.
Turning to Instagram, the Dillagi star shared a video clip where she lends her voice to Billie Eilish's song, flaunting her singing skills.
“This song has been stuck in my head for sometime. So here I am, unapologetically singing a few lines from one of my fav songs by Billie Eilish, The theme from the Bond movie, 'No time to die.'”, she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
“How many of you can relate to the lyrics??” she added.
Needless to say, Hayat is blessed with a beautiful voice and fans and fans seem to agree as comments of admiration poured under the post.
No Time to Die by Billie Eilish is the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film which will release on September 30, 2021.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-Mar-2021/mehwish-hayat-calls-out-vasay-chaudhry-for-body-shaming
- SKMCH – Imran Khan’s cancer hospital wins international ...11:34 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- COVID-19 vaccine permissible in Islamic Shariah, Pakistani seminary ...10:52 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- No 'selected' blood in our veins, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto hits out ...10:23 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- No Time to Die – Mehwish Hayat is a Billie Eilish fan girl10:15 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Mathira drops truth bombs in super bold interview with Tabish Hashmi09:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Shanaya Kapoor is the latest Bollywood star child to be launched by ...07:28 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Indian actor Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-1904:55 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Zoheb Hassan shares video of daughter Amelia singing live09:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021