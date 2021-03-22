No 'selected' blood in our veins, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto hits out at PML-N during first-ever visit to JI headquarters
LAHORE – Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) indirectly days after once united parties developed differences over resignations move during a meeting of PDM.
He was talking to media during his first-ever visit to the headquarters of Jamat e Islami in Lahore. The PPP chief said that his party was ready for holding the anti-government long march but surprisingly a condition of quitting the parliament was imposed for it.
“Why the decision was taken to link resignations with long march?” he questioned, adding that the PPP was fully read for the long march. He expressed disappointment over the delay of the long march.
Responding to allegation of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, he said; “I want to reply those who called us selected that we do not have selected blood in our veins”.
He added, “There is another political family in Lahore, Their past has been this and not ours”.
Bilawal further said that the differences within opposition will benefit Imran Khan.
Speaking on the occasion, JI chief Sirajul Haq said that country should follow a single system where everyone including judges could be held accountable.
Both leaders also stressed that there should be an independent Election Commission of Pakistan.
Senate Chairman election – PDM to move court ... 10:11 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the opposition alliance – has announced to challenge ...
