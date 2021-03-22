SKMCH – Imran Khan’s cancer hospital wins international recognition

11:34 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
SKMCH – Imran Khan’s cancer hospital wins international recognition
Share

ISLAMABAD – Shaukat Khamum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre Lahore, a projected founded by incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan more than two decades ago, has been international recognized internationally again.

It was announced the premier, who is in isolation after contracting COVID-19, on Twitter.

“Congratulations to SKM team for another milestone. SKMCH&RC Lhr has been re-accredited by US Joint Commission International. Delighted our world-class services have again been internationally recognised. Our team maintained high quality standards even during the COVID pandemic,” he wrote.

It is a great achievement because this time the Hospital was surveyed against new far more stringent standards set by the JCI in its 7th edition of standards, he added.

Presently, there are fewer than fifty hospitals in the entire world that have been judged against these exacting measures.

PM Imran terms Shaukat Khanum hospital in Karachi ... 06:09 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi hospital will be the ...

More From This Category
Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal today
12:10 AM | 23 Mar, 2021
Australian envoy Dr Geoffrey Shaw extends ...
11:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
COVID-19 vaccine permissible in Islamic Shariah, ...
10:52 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
No 'selected' blood in our veins, PPP chief ...
10:23 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
World Water Day 2021 – Experts stress ...
09:35 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
College student raped for seven months by three ...
09:18 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
When #pawrihoraihai meets #obhaimaromujhe – Video of Dananeer Mobeen and Momin Saqib ...
08:14 PM | 22 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr