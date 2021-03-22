SKMCH – Imran Khan’s cancer hospital wins international recognition

ISLAMABAD – Shaukat Khamum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre Lahore, a projected founded by incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan more than two decades ago, has been international recognized internationally again.

It was announced the premier, who is in isolation after contracting COVID-19, on Twitter.

“Congratulations to SKM team for another milestone. SKMCH&RC Lhr has been re-accredited by US Joint Commission International. Delighted our world-class services have again been internationally recognised. Our team maintained high quality standards even during the COVID pandemic,” he wrote.

Congratulations to SKM team for another milestone. SKMCH&RC Lhr has been re-accredited by US Joint Commission International. Delighted our world-class services have again been internationally recognised. Our team maintained high quality standards even during the COVID pandemic. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 22, 2021

It is a great achievement because this time the Hospital was surveyed against new far more stringent standards set by the JCI in its 7th edition of standards, he added.

Presently, there are fewer than fifty hospitals in the entire world that have been judged against these exacting measures.