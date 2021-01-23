PM Imran terms Shaukat Khanum hospital in Karachi biggest, most modern in Pakistan

06:09 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
PM Imran terms Shaukat Khanum hospital in Karachi biggest, most modern in Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi hospital will be the biggest and the most modern hospital in Pakistan.

The premier in a tweet said that work on the basement of the hospital is proceeding at a good pace “after a slowdown during the Covid crisis”.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the third Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City was performed by a nine-year-old patient in December 2016.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on the occasion said that cancer treatment is much expensive for poverty stricken people as 90 percent of the total population cannot afford it.

He said that Shaukat Khanum is providing free treatment to 75 percent cancer patients.

 

More From This Category
#JusticeforChuck – Protest against animal ...
07:02 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Goat-stealing ‘Churail’ captured in South ...
07:33 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Has State Bank of Pakistan restricted ATM ...
03:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
WATCH – Foodpanda riders and KFC staff brawl ...
06:27 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
ECC mulls second bailout package of $35mn to ...
05:02 PM | 23 Jan, 2021
Aman-2021 – Pakistan Navy set to hold 7th ...
02:31 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera reveals the date of her wedding; who is she marrying?
05:32 PM | 23 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr