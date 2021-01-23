PM Imran terms Shaukat Khanum hospital in Karachi biggest, most modern in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi hospital will be the biggest and the most modern hospital in Pakistan.

The premier in a tweet said that work on the basement of the hospital is proceeding at a good pace “after a slowdown during the Covid crisis”.

Work on SKMT Karachi basement proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the Covid crisis. This will inshaAllah be the biggest SKMT hospital and the most modern in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/qaeVh9Ve5s — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 23, 2021

The groundbreaking ceremony of the third Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) City was performed by a nine-year-old patient in December 2016.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on the occasion said that cancer treatment is much expensive for poverty stricken people as 90 percent of the total population cannot afford it.

He said that Shaukat Khanum is providing free treatment to 75 percent cancer patients.