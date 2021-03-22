COVID-19 vaccine permissible in Islamic Shariah, Pakistani seminary issues fatwa

ISLAMABAD – A seminary announced on Monday that receiving vaccine against novel coronavirus is legal and permissible in accordance with Islamic Shariah.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressing a press conference said that Dar-al-Aftah Pakistan has issued fatwa with the consent and consultation of Ulema-Muftis and leading Religious scholars.

In the fatwa, the philanthropists have been urged to help providing the vaccine to the needy from Zakat.

It further said that it is responsibility of every individual to received COVID-19 vaccine. Islamic law commands to protect oneself and others from harm, and it is absolutely not right to spread rumors about the corona vaccine.

The leading Religious Institutions in the Islamic world, including Darul Iftaa, Saudi Arabia, Majma Al-Fiqh Al-Islami Jeddah, Darul Iftaa Egypt, have also declared to administer coronavirus vaccine as Shariah obligation so one can ensure his safety as well as of others.

Replying to another question, the special aide said that the supply of vaccines for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims would be ensured following the instructions of the Saudi Arabian government.