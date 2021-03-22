Australian envoy Dr Geoffrey Shaw extends congratulations on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Monday felicitated Pakistanis ahead of country’s national day [Pakistan Day] which marks the anniversary of the resolution for the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims in India..

"I congratulate the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as they celebrate the 81st anniversary of the passing of the Pakistan Resolution the proposal inked in Lahore in 1940, which envisioned and created Pakistan, he said in a press release.

Since its independence, Pakistan has made great strides in building its democracy and economic development and Australia has been a steadfast friend throughout, he said.

"We will continue to stand with Pakistan as it strives to achieve its aspirations for economic security and long-term prosperity." "Our two nations have much in common. Our common love of cricket and Commonwealth ties continue to colour and underpin our warm and longstanding bilateral relations," he said.

The high commissioner further said that the Australian government looked forward to the continued strengthening of both the nations' cooperation in defence, trade, education and development - including the assistance to support Pakistan's response to the Covid-19 pandemic. As friends Australia is there for each other in the tough times as well as the good.

"Globally, our work together in the United Nations, as well as regional and international institutions, supports our mutual interest in ensuring comprehensive peace and prosperity in our shared region," he said.

He also congratulated the Pakistani diaspora in Australia.

"I salute the contribution this vibrant community makes, in so many ways, to a strong, prosperous and inclusive multicultural Australia. On behalf of Australia, I wish our good friend Pakistan Yaum-e-Pakistan Mubarak!"