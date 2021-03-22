Mathira drops truth bombs in super bold interview with Tabish Hashmi

The quintessential Mathira once again endeared herself to the Pakistani fans with her latest explosive interview.

Bold and beautiful, the 29-year-old never shies away from scandalous remarks which is why she lands as the centre of controversial headlines always.

Continuing to shatter stereotypes, Mathira who has the public image of changing the dynamics of the entertainment industry was invited to To Be Honest hosted by Tabish Hashmi where she shared the most horrific event of her life.

“My father was a Zimbabwean politician, but when Rubin Mugabe came to power, my father and mother got divorced,” said Mathira.

Since her father belonged to Zimbabwe’s opposition party and he had to move to London after Ruben Mugabe came to power.

“My father left my mother before he left for London, which forced us to come to Pakistan overnight. It was the most horrific event of our lives that left us devastated,” Mathira said.

Moreover, Mathira discussed her early life, her struggles, feminism and being a young single mother in Pakistan. She also addressed her controversial image in the Pakistani entertainment industry, addressing the judgment that she receives for her bold choice.

Talking about the equality of men and women Mathira said: “Men and women can never be equal. What we have you don’t have it, and what you have we don’t have. These are all foolish things that you say there is competition, no, we are two different genders and we need to respect each other and when two people meet they become complete. So, we should know that. I don’t know why people say that. I never say this to men that we women are greater than you, no we are incomplete without men and men are incomplete without women”

Born to a South African father and Pakistani mother within a Muslim family in Harare, Zimbabwe, the actress studied in Zimbabwe before moving with her family to Pakistan amid unrest in that country.

Mathira tied the knot with a Punjabi singer Farran J. Mirza in 2012. The 28-year-old actress kept the news of her marriage a secret from her fans for a year. On 4th September 2014 couple welcomed a baby boy named Aahil Rizvi.

Later in 2018, she formally announced the news of her divorce on the social media accounts.