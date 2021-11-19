Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay's latest episode sparks meme fest on social media

09:22 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay's latest episode sparks meme fest on social media
Share

Hum TV’s Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay is a brilliant combination of a stellar storyline and power-packed performances.

Unfortunately, the thrilling drama fell prey to the prolonged and lethargic pace which the audience are finding hard to digest.

Keeping in view that the drama is a heart-rending depiction of the complexities of relationships, Mehreen and Aswad's relationship has taken a turn towards toxicity after Mashal's death.

While the episode has left the audience heaping praises over the performances, hilarious memes have been pouring on the web over the excessive use of the OST Tere Bin and repeating dialogues. 

Penned by legendary writer Umera Ahmed, the highly popular drama serial is an avalanche of emotions.

The star-studded cast includes Mahira Khan, Usman Mukhtar, Haroon Shahid, Shameem Halali, Laila Wasti, Zainab Qayoom, Kaif Ghaznavi and many more.

Ali Safina is not impressed with Mahira Khan’s ... 06:55 PM | 15 Nov, 2021

Rapid-fire rounds on talk shows are fiery and spontaneous with some interesting revelations that give headline grab ...

More From This Category
Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabbir's music video ...
05:45 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Ayesha Omar spotted vacationing in Africa
08:30 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig in Maldives for ...
07:50 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Kim Kardashian helps Afghan women footballers fly ...
03:50 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
Malala makes first public appearance with husband ...
08:35 PM | 18 Nov, 2021
Celebrities spotted at Momin Ali Munshi’s ...
06:10 PM | 18 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah and Falak Shabbir's music video ‘Yadaan' is out now
05:45 PM | 19 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr