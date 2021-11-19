Babar Azam and other cricket stars send best wishes to AB de Villiers on retirement
Fans take to social media to express their feelings for ‘Mr. 360’
Share
LAHORE - The cricket fraternity and fans have extended wishes to South African player AB de Villiers, an undisputed “great of the game”, after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
The legendary batsman took to social media to release the official statement of his retirement. The 37-year-old already announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018 but was active in franchise cricket leagues.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam and many other cricketers and professionals have paid tribute to cricket legend.
“You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17!” Azam wrote on Twitter.
You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nlqsyW8iSI— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 19, 2021
Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with.🐐 https://t.co/N3BJ3Jxw6Q— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) November 19, 2021
Definitely a kind of relief for myself and all the bowlers . Thank you soo much for the great memories and inspiring soo many of youngsters including me . We will definitely Miss you Mr 360 @abdevilliers17 ❤️❤️🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/yAi23Cv8gw— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 19, 2021
This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. 💔I love you 💔 @ABdeVilliers17— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 19, 2021
Thank you for the memories, the records broken and the entertainment @ABdeVilliers17 💚— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 19, 2021
We salute your contribution to the game and wish you everything of the best for the future 🇿🇦 #ThankYouAB pic.twitter.com/iL74NShG4W
Ohhh.. ‘Mr 360’ done & dusted?!… @ABdeVilliers17 gona miss ya AB.. cheers for all the fun 🤸🏽 All the best buddy… 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1qPzFzMnYs— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) November 19, 2021
Happy retirement to one of the best in this beautiful game Mr. 360 @ABdeVilliers17 . Thank you so much for all the memories and Congrats for your wonderful career. pic.twitter.com/XBMFdYbiwN— Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) November 19, 2021
The best I’ve ever seen, and someone who I’ve always looked up to! Took the game to another level singlehandedly #mr360— Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 19, 2021
Thankyou 🙌🏼👏🏼 @ABdeVilliers17 https://t.co/lzEQ3MYP13
Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 🙌 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you 😊 https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021
Here are some reactions from the fans:
The End of an Era💔— waqas asdi (@WaqasAsdi) November 19, 2021
#mr360 🔥 Its An End of Era
We Miss You Legend #AbDevillers Mr. 360
Great Entertainment Cricket Player♥️😍Emotional to all cricket lovers!
A legend will always be remembered. End of an era 💔 pic.twitter.com/3FxJlcTvan
Definitely u r d best player I have seen in this era … good wishes for your future endeavors ABD and thanks @ABdeVilliers17 dear for all the entertainment!#ThankYouAB #PlayBold #ABdeVilliersRetires #AbDevillers https://t.co/DIgIsz2pn0— SBK (@Pailwansharana1) November 19, 2021
#GOAT— Bilal Zafar (@bilal_zafar1) November 19, 2021
Ab De Villers
End of an era ...
One of the finest player ...
Thank You ABD
Happy Retirement .......#AbDevillers#ABDevilliers #GOAT #Trending pic.twitter.com/n3QXSMpS5N
One of another gem gone 😟😟Missing You Ever in Cricket And you are legend for me Love You❤❤Ab de Villiers@ABdeVilliers17 #AbDevillers— Malik Afaq (@Itx_Malikafaq) November 19, 2021
AB de Villiers announces retirement from all ... 01:00 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
AB de Villiers Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The legendary batter took to social media to ...
- Kamala Harris becomes first woman to hold US presidential powers11:37 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Babar Azam and other cricket stars send best wishes to AB de Villiers ...10:01 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
-
- Hassan Ali becomes world’s leading wicket-taker in 202108:54 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
-
-
-
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig in Maldives for their honeymoon07:50 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021