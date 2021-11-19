Babar Azam and other cricket stars send best wishes to AB de Villiers on retirement

LAHORE - The cricket fraternity and fans have extended wishes to South African player AB de Villiers, an undisputed “great of the game”, after he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

The legendary batsman took to social media to release the official statement of his retirement. The 37-year-old already announced his retirement from international cricket in May 2018 but was active in franchise cricket leagues.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and many other cricketers and professionals have paid tribute to cricket legend.

“You were my childhood inspiration and I always tried to learn from your charismatic approach. I still remember the first time I met you and how welcoming you were. You have inspired many generations of cricket. Wish you the very best and a happy retirement, @ABdeVilliers17!” Azam wrote on Twitter.

