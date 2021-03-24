IHC reserves judgment on Gilani’s plea against Senate chairman election

Web Desk
03:21 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
IHC reserves judgment on Gilani’s plea against Senate chairman election
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved verdict on PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s petition challenging the Senate chairman’s election.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. After preliminary hearing, the court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

“Has the Senate chairman ever been removed from the post in the past?” Justice Minallah asked Farooq H Naek, who represented Gillani. “What is the procedure for removal of the Senate chairman?” he further asked.

The top IHC judge suggested that the petitioner could send a reference to the National Assembly speaker under Article 63 to have his grievance redressed.

The judge observed that the court abstains from unnecessarily intervening in the matter. “You can take the matter to a Senate committee,” he suggested. At this, the counsel said no committee has powers to dislodge the Senate chairman.

Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath as Senate Chairman 05:49 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Sadiq Sanjrani, the candidate of the ruling alliance, took oath for the Senate Chairman after ...

More From This Category
Punjab announces closure of schools in 9 districts
03:45 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Rescue 1122 draws praise for saving drowning ...
02:13 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood announces important decision on ...
12:44 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Maryam Nawaz gets protective bail ahead of key ...
01:43 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 30 new deaths, 3301 fresh cases ...
12:10 PM | 24 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 March 2021
09:36 AM | 24 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus
02:39 PM | 24 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr