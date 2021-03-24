IHC reserves judgment on Gilani’s plea against Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved verdict on PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s petition challenging the Senate chairman’s election.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition. After preliminary hearing, the court reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition.

“Has the Senate chairman ever been removed from the post in the past?” Justice Minallah asked Farooq H Naek, who represented Gillani. “What is the procedure for removal of the Senate chairman?” he further asked.

The top IHC judge suggested that the petitioner could send a reference to the National Assembly speaker under Article 63 to have his grievance redressed.

The judge observed that the court abstains from unnecessarily intervening in the matter. “You can take the matter to a Senate committee,” he suggested. At this, the counsel said no committee has powers to dislodge the Senate chairman.