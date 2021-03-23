‘Great people to fly with’: UN honours PIA crew member for his ‘act of kindness’
Share
ISLAMABAD – Touheed Daudpota, a crew member of the national carrier who was spotted soothing a baby on-flight has been honoured by a United Nations (UN) body.
The steward was accredited with the title of ‘He for She’ Champion by UN Women Pakistan, a branch of the United Nations that works for gender equality and women’s empowerment.
The national carrier employee was honoured for displaying gender sensitivity and care to a woman traveler. The pictures of the event went viral on social media after many internet users lauded the crew member for his act of kindness.
The official Twitter handle of the PIA also recognised Daudpota by sharing a glimpse of the ceremony. Upholding long traditions of '#GreatPeopletoFlyWith,' the caption cited.
Mr. Touheed Daudpota, crew of #PIA, whose photos of soothing a baby went viral, was declared by @unwomen_pak the #HeforShe champion for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect & care to a women pax, upholding long traditions of '#GreatPeopletoFlyWith' #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/Gr76ZeRIeL— PIA (@Official_PIA) March 22, 2021
The event may work as an aspiration for the national flag carrier which has previously been highlighted for its ‘not so good’ services.
Annoyed Asad Umar leaves PIA plane amid seat ... 11:28 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar left the plane ...
Touheed while speaking on a morning show said that he was not aware that someone is capturing the moment. This is not the first time that I helped any passenger soothing her crying baby, this is my duty, the PIA crew member added.
Probe begins to find PIA’s missing air steward ... 03:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) launched an investigation after a male flight attendant has ...
-
-
- Three including Rangers personnel injured in Khairpur blast03:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
-
- UAE government introduces remote work visa and multiple-entry tourist ...02:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
-
-
- Mashal Khan says she ‘felt like a heroin addict’ during Lifafa ...02:00 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021