Pakistan Army Chief, US defence secretary discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Pentagon chief and US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin.

A statement issued by the US department of defence stated that Washington reiterates its commitment to further fortify cooperation with Islamabad. The US also thanked Pakistan’s top military leader for its continued support for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interests. Gen. Austin expressed willingness to bolster cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

During the telephonic contact, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Bajwa conveyed Pakistan’s policy in building peace in Afghanistan. The Pentagon chief also hailed Pakistan’s commitment to ensure ceasefire on the Line of Control and resuming Pakistan India DG Military Operations communication.