02:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
UAE government introduces remote work visa and multiple-entry tourist visa
DUBAI – The UAE government introduced a new remote work visa to enable foreigners from all over the world to live and work in the UAE for one year and approved a multiple-entry tourist visa for all nationalities.

Remote Work Visa with aims to attract talents and expertise from all over the world, the UAE cabinet approved a new Remote Work Visa scheme to enable employees from all over the world to work remotely from the UAE. The one-year visa allows foreigners to enter the UAE under self-sponsorship and work in line with terms and conditions issued with the visa.

The new resolutions are among several initiatives approved by the cabinet during a meeting chaired by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to position the UAE as an ideal work and tourist destination.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted, “During a cabinet meeting I chaired, we approved a new Remote Work Visa that enables employees from all over the world to live and work remotely from the UAE even if their companies are based in another country.”

He added, “We also approved a multiple entry tourist visa for all nationalities to strengthen the UAE’s status as a global economic capital.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reaffirmed that the government continue developing flexible programmes and initiatives to place the UAE as one of the world’s best governments to provide services, and offer the best quality of life for citizens and residents.

He noted, “We are working with clear objectives to boost our economic status globally and provide the best quality of life to our citizens and residents. Our journey of development endures.”

Multiple Entry Tourist Visa, a new Multiple Entry Tourist Visa can now be availed by all nationalities. The five-year visa enables tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted, “We also adopted legislative amendments regarding the use of digital technologies in judicial procedures and transactions. Justice and legislation are key sectors that must adapt to the rapidly-growing technologies.”

The UAE Strategy for Government Services Among the cabinet’s new resolutions aim to boost the country’s competitiveness in the service sector and position it as the best in the world to provide government services.

