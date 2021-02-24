CJCSC Gen Nadeem discusses bilateral cooperation with UAE top generals (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on a two days official visit to UAE, called on Lieutenant General Hammad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithy, Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces. CJCSC also held separate meetings with all Chiefs of tri-services.

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan and the UAE had discussed various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is on a two days official visit to UAE, called on Lieutenant General Hammad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithy, Chief of Staff UAE Armed Forces. He also held separate meetings with all Chiefs of tri-services, said ISPR in a statement.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

Chairman JCSC also visited International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi.

Gen Nadeem visited the stalls established by different organisations from Pakistan as well as participating Pak Naval Ships.

He lauded the efforts of these organizations in showcasing Pakistan’s indigenously manufactured defence related equipment at global level.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Chairman JCSC also called on General Enzo Vecciarelli, Italy’s Chief of Defence (CHOD).

During the meetings, Chairman JCSC said that Pakistan defence manufacturing sector is capable of meeting the bulk requirements of foreign customers in the select areas of medium to high end technologies.