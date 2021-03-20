Saba Qamar sizzles in stunning beach shoot

An actress par excellence, Saba Qamar is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With killer looks and a charming persona, Qamar is back with another sizzling fashion photoshoot.

The 36-year-old is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices. Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi star posted a series of posts in which she looked gorgeous as she donning a sleeveless ivory gold high thigh slit gown. With glowy makeup and beach waves, Saba rocked the beach look.

Creating magic in her latest beach shoot, netizens couldn't stop gushing over how stunning the Cheekh star looked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

"Sometimes, you just have to go with the waves.", she captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)

Fellow co-stars Maya Ali and Zara Noor Abbass also couldn't stop themselves from complimenting Qamar who looked so effortlessly gorgeous in her every click.

On the work front, Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz have wrapped up shooting for the upcoming web series Mann Jogi, which is expected to launch on an Indian streaming portal, Zee5.