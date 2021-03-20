Saba Qamar sizzles in stunning beach shoot
Web Desk
03:21 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Saba Qamar sizzles in stunning beach shoot
Share

An actress par excellence, Saba Qamar is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With killer looks and a charming persona, Qamar is back with another sizzling fashion photoshoot.

The 36-year-old is unapologetic when it comes to her fashion choices. Turning to her Instagram handle, the Baaghi star posted a series of posts in which she looked gorgeous as she donning a sleeveless ivory gold high thigh slit gown. With glowy makeup and beach waves, Saba rocked the beach look.

Creating magic in her latest beach shoot, netizens couldn't stop gushing over how stunning the Cheekh star looked.

"Sometimes, you just have to go with the waves.", she captioned.

Fellow co-stars Maya Ali and Zara Noor Abbass also couldn't stop themselves from complimenting Qamar who looked so effortlessly gorgeous in her every click.

On the work front, Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz have wrapped up shooting for the upcoming web series Mann Jogi, which is expected to launch on an Indian streaming portal, Zee5.

Mann Jogi – Saba Qamar wraps up shooting for ... 04:53 PM | 9 Jan, 2021

Pakistani stars Naumaan Ijaz and Saba Qamar have wrapped up shooting for the upcoming web series Mann Jogi, which is ...

More From This Category
Can Jemima Goldsmith speak Urdu fluently?
04:39 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Shahid Afridi and daughter spotted in Hope Care ...
04:12 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Is Kanye West the richest man of colour in US ...
03:47 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Priyanka Chopra reveals her father used to sing ...
01:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Video of Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram ...
01:22 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Zayn Malik sings to daughter Khai in Urdu and ...
07:21 PM | 19 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Can Jemima Goldsmith speak Urdu fluently?
04:39 PM | 20 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr