Shahid Afridi and daughter spotted in Hope Care teaser
Web Desk
04:12 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is a true humanitarian at heart and recently while promoting a new healthcare initiative, the 44-year-old was spotted on father duties.

Cradling his little baby girl, Arwa makes a brief appearance as he asks her to wave to the audience.

Turning to his social media handles, Afridi posted a short video on a healthcare initiative that is all set to be promoted via mainstream channels.

"Something exciting from the world of Hope Care is coming soon.. Stay tuned!", he wrote.

Started in 2019 in Dubai and it will now be launched in Pakistan.

"Hope Care" is a healthcare initiative by Afridi described with the motto "Hope zindagi hai aur care us ki zaroorat hai (hope is life and life deserves care)".

Earlier, the former captain confirmed that he is in touch with the family of star Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who have asked for his eldest daughter’s hand in marriage.

