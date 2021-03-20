Can Jemima Goldsmith speak Urdu fluently?
Web Desk
04:39 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith has long held a soft spot in the hearts of Pakistani that even local celebs struggle at – thanks to the status of being Imran Khan's first wife. 

This time around Goldsmith yet again won hearts with her adorable interactions with some Pakistanis. While conversing with them on the streets of London, Jemima leaves them pleasantly shocked.

Pakistani citizens asked Jemima, “Do you know Punjabi?” To which she cheekily replies in Urdu, saying, “Yes, I don’t know Punjabi, but I know Urdu.”

The netizens were delighted to see Jemima speak Urdu fluently. Truly a beauty with brains, Jemima is definitely adored by the masses for her likeable persona.

Khan and Goldsmith were married from 1995 to 2004 and have two sons together, Suleiman and Qasim Khan. Imran Khan has since remarried twice, once to Reham Khan in 2014 and then to Bushra Bibi in 2018.

On the work front, Goldsmith has turned producer for What's Love Got To Do With It? starring Sajal Aly. Reportedly, Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier and the film seems to be her take on it.

