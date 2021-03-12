Jemima Goldsmith reveals that she was harassed by an online taxi driver for two years
01:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith, the UK-based former wife of Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, has proved time to time that she is a strong woman who does not shy away from confrontation.

Revealing that she was harassed by an online taxi driver for two years, the 47-year-old producer did not hold back from expressing herself.

The conversation started with Jojo Moyes, a British journalist and author, who tweeted yesterday about the lingering fear of harrasment.

"I'm not sure any man truly understands how we absorb our fear from such an early age. I carried my keys through my fingers from the age of 14. I still dress from the shoes up, mentally calculating whether I might need to run."

Goldsmith was quick to reply as she shared her personal experience, "Yes. And for those lucky enough to be able to afford an Uber or cab when too scared to walk- that’s not always safe either- how many times have you felt scared with a male driver? I had a cab driver stalker who harassed me for two years."

"So many times. And I’m so sorry that happened to you. When I was young my mother would insist I used a firm called Ladycabs. Wish they still existed! x" Moyes replied.

Enthusiastically, Jemima agreed, "Yes! Uber should have a lady driver service."

On the work front, Goldsmith has turned producer for What's Love Got To Do With It? starring Sajal Aly. Reportedly, Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier and the film seems to be her take on it.

