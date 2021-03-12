Senate security chief was changed just a day before chairman elections
02:32 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Share
The in-charge of the security for the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament was appointed on March 11 – a day before the polls, it emerged on Friday.
A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat shows that Wajahat Afzal was appointed the Senate's sergeant at arms for a year on Thursday.
Mr. Afzal was appointed on 9th March, 2021 without an advertisement under Rule 17 as a grade 18 officer of the Senate Secretariat.
LIVE | Senate elections updates – PTI's ... 03:20 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Voting for the slot of Chairman Senate is underway in the upper house of Pakistan's ...
- Chinese envoy Nong Rong visits Orange Line Metro Train project in ...04:27 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Chief Justice of Pakistan's convoy meets with accident in Kohat03:52 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- LIVE | Senate elections updates – PTI's Sanjrani or PDM's Gilani ...03:20 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Senate security chief was changed just a day before chairman elections02:32 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Jemima Goldsmith reveals that she was harassed by an online taxi ...01:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith reveals that she was harassed by an online taxi driver for two years
01:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani girl gets down on her knees to propose her beau inside ...09:46 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all set to host Oscars 202107:30 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- Prince William responds to Meghan-Harry's racism accusations07:51 PM | 11 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021