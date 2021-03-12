Senate security chief was changed just a day before chairman elections

The in-charge of the security for the upper house of Pakistan’s Parliament was appointed on March 11 – a day before the polls, it emerged on Friday.

A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat shows that Wajahat Afzal was appointed the Senate's sergeant at arms for a year on Thursday.

Mr. Afzal was appointed on 9th March, 2021 without an advertisement under Rule 17 as a grade 18 officer of the Senate Secretariat.