Shahid Afridi shares his thoughts on International Women's Day

LAHORE – Former skipper Shahid Afridi has shared a thoughtful message on International Women's Day 2021 which is celebrated across the world on March 8 every year.

Afridi took to Twitter and said: "Islam is the first religion to expand women rights in all fields, be it education, health or any other field."

He cited a verse from the Holy Quran saying as: "Allah (SWT) says: “I never fail to reward any worker among you for any work you do, be [it] male or female — you are equal to one another.” (Qur’an, 3:195)."

International Women’s Day 2021 is being with this year’s theme: “Women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

People from all walks of life are participating in events to pay tribute to women's undeniable contributions.

UN and other international organisations officially declared March 8 as International Women´s Day in the year 1977.

Pakistan is also celebrating women's day with different seminars, conferences, and events in the country to highlight the significance of the undeniable role of women in shaping society.