Is Kanye West the richest man of colour in US history?

Kanye West has reportedly been crowned as the richest African-American man in that country's history, with an estimated net worth of about $6.6 billion.

After claiming to have been nearly $53m in debt just three years ago, the 43-year-old became a certified billionaire with the help of his successful apparel and trainer brand, Yeezy, last year. His multi-year contract with clothing retailer Gap also helped him climb the financial ladder.

But Forbes cleared the air and said, “It’s not true, based on our calculations, Forbes estimates he’s worth less than a third of that, or $1.8 billion.”

Forbes said Kanye’s $1.8 billion is a big jump from last year’s $1.3 billion, but it is nowhere close to the purported $6.6 billion.

Business mogul Robert F Smith worth $6 billion remains the richest black person in America and Aleko Dangote from Nigeria the world’s richest Black worth over $11 billion.

Previously, according to Bloomberg the new Yeezy Gap line, set to be released later this summer, is expected to be worth more than $970m.

Being the sole owner of the Yeezy Company, West's personal net worth comes from there. The rest of his wealth comes from the $1.7bn that he earns from additional assets. With 22 Grammys, Kanye is one of the most successful hip-hop artists of all time.

